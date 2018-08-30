Crystal Mason convicted of illegal voting is headed to federal prison for parole violation

Crystal Mason, 43, of Rendon, who was convicted in state court in March of illegal voting, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison Thursday for violating the terms of her parole in a fraud case.
