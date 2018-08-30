Crystal Mason convicted of illegal voting is headed to federal prison for parole violation

Would you feel better about taking a speeding ticket if it was 'pumpkin spice' scented? In this video parody a the Southlake Police Department envisions a world where officers issue the popular scented tickets to drivers.
A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in the parking lot of Corsets Cabaret in west Fort Worth, police say. It started with an altercation that was taken into the parking lot. Three others were shot.
Montgomery County, Texas deputies have identified the woman who was caught on doorbell cameras ringing doorbells while wearing what appeared to be hand restraints in the early morning. They say she is a victim of family violence but is now safe.
The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.
Attorneys say there were people who helped prosecutors get a guilty verdict, among them the teenage witnesses who testified against a police officer, the district attorney who brought the charges and the jurors who convicted Oliver of murder.
A Dallas County jury has found ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver guilty of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an African-American youth who was unarmed when Oliver shot him in April 2017.
