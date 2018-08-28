Edwards family attorneys examine how Ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver was found guilty of murder
Attorneys say there were people who helped prosecutors get a guilty verdict, among them the teenage witnesses who testified against a police officer, the district attorney who brought the charges and the jurors who convicted Oliver of murder.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
A doorbell camera in Montgomery County Texas captured a woman ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night. The woman appears to have broken restrains and is barefoot. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
Katy Independent School District board member George Scott said he was 'confronted with analysis by functionally illiterate people" while discussing the district's budget. He later challenged state government officials to a debate.
While performing in Dallas, rapper Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd was hit in the face by a cellphone or wallet thrown by a fan. Video shows a bloodied Lee threatening to sue the woman who threw the object at him while he was performing
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.
A Houston, Texas, man was robbed in July after accepting a ride from four women at a nightclub, video shows. As he spoke to one of the women at a gas station, a man came up and held him so a woman could rob him, police said.
