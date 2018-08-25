Longest history lecture in history?

Police in Houston are looking for four women and two men after a man was robbed at a gas station. Police say the victim was attacked by an unknown male while talking to one of the women outside the car. The women had offered him a ride to a club.
CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.
A classroom full of students from Primrose School of Bedford, which is just east of Fort Worth, surprised a 7-year-old non-verbal student on his birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" to him in sign language.
A man was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in southeast Fort Worth in front of a residence in the 3800 block of Crenshaw Avenue. A possible suspect left in a white pickup and police were looking for him.
Here's what the Fort Worth police department says you should pay attention to in order to tell a real officer from an impersonator. If you think a person is pretending to be law enforcement call 911 if you're in danger or 817-392-4222 to verify.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.