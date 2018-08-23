Candlelight vigil to celebrate the life of 16-month-old Ashton Reyn

A candlelight vigil was held to celebrate the life of Ashton Reyn, a 16-month-old toddler who died violently on Sunday. Reyn’s father is accused in the capital murder of his son.
By
Manafort found guilty of eight charges

National

Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service