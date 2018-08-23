Candlelight vigil to celebrate the life of 16-month-old Ashton Reyn

A classroom full of students from Primrose School of Bedford, which is just east of Fort Worth, surprised a 7-year-old non-verbal student on his birthday by singing happy birthday to him through sign language.
A man was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in southeast Fort Worth in front of a residence in the 3800 block of Crenshaw Avenue. A possible suspect left in a white pickup and police were looking for him.
Here's what the Fort Worth police department says you should pay attention to in order to tell a real officer from an impersonator. If you think a person is pretending to be law enforcement call 911 if you're in danger or 817-392-4222 to verify.
Self-driving cars are coming to Arlington Oct. 19, California company Drive.ai won a one-year contract to provide three self-driving vans that will make the rounds in the city's entertainment district.
A St. Johns County, Florida, man has been jailed on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after cellphone video showed him chasing down his neighbor on a tractor last month.
Some Republicans who say it’s time they take “our party back” are pushing to remove a Tarrant County GOP official because he’s Muslim. Posts on social media are calling for Dr. Shahid Shafi to be removed from vice chair of the local Republican party
