No text and drive a year later

A Houston, Texas, man was robbed in July after accepting a ride from four women at a nightclub, video shows. As he spoke to one of the women at a gas station, a man came up and held him so a woman could rob him, police said.
Two unidentified victims have died after a semi truck got into a wreck with a Trinity Railway Express train Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Two other people had life-threatening injuries, according MedStar.
Police in Houston are looking for four women and two men after a man was robbed at a gas station. Police say the victim was attacked by an unknown male while talking to one of the women outside the car. The women had offered him a ride to a club.
CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.
A classroom full of students from Primrose School of Bedford, which is just east of Fort Worth, surprised a 7-year-old non-verbal student on his birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" to him in sign language.
A man was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in southeast Fort Worth in front of a residence in the 3800 block of Crenshaw Avenue. A possible suspect left in a white pickup and police were looking for him.