Dads of Dunbar start kids off right as Fort Worth schools open

Clear the Shelter Day in Fort Worth will actually run on Monday. The shelter had 600 animals in residence, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday had adopted 189. The four dogs pictured in this video need a home and may still be there.
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.
The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
Families pick out school supplies during the annual Back to School Fiesta in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The event is hosted by Hispano Exito and gives backpacks and school supplies to families in need before the start of school.
Huma-Faith provides shelter to mostly Muslim homeless people in Fort Worth. Baquee Sabur, the founder, explains that the reason they get so little support has to do with a lack of understanding of what causes homelessness.
Deer have invaded a neighborhood in Azle near Eagle Mountain Lake. Some residents feed them and some residents, who say they tear up the lawns and leave droppings everywhere, just want them to go away.
Balch Springs police officer Tyler Gross goes over body camera footage during his testimony at Roy Oliver's trial. The footage shows the moments leading up to the police shooting death of Jordan Edwards.
