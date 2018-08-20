Dads of Dunbar start kids off right as Fort Worth schools open

The group of fathers and father figures have been volunteering monthly at the high school since 2015 to contribute to the school and show support for Dunbar students.
The Second Amendment provides U.S. citizens the right to bear arms. But why did the Founding Fathers create it and how did it become a part of the Bill of Rights?

Clear the Shelter Day in Fort Worth will actually run on Monday. The shelter had 600 animals in residence, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday had adopted 189. The four dogs pictured in this video need a home and may still be there.

