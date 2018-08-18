A Fort Worth tradition keeps growing with Back to School Fiesta

Families pick out school supplies during the annual Back to School Fiesta in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The event is hosted by Hispano Exito and gives backpacks and school supplies to families in need before the start of school.
By
Road over Grapevine Dam closed for repairs

News

Road over Grapevine Dam closed for repairs

Fairway Drive over Grapevine Dam is closed for repairs after erosion was discovered and made worse by recent rains. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopes the have the repairs finished by the first part of 2019.

Connect

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service