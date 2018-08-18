A Fort Worth tradition keeps growing with Back to School Fiesta
Families pick out school supplies during the annual Back to School Fiesta in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The event is hosted by Hispano Exito and gives backpacks and school supplies to families in need before the start of school.
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.
Deer have invaded a neighborhood in Azle near Eagle Mountain Lake. Some residents feed them and some residents, who say they tear up the lawns and leave droppings everywhere, just want them to go away.
Balch Springs police officer Tyler Gross goes over body camera footage during his testimony at Roy Oliver's trial. The footage shows the moments leading up to the police shooting death of Jordan Edwards.
Video released Aug. 16 by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, shows an officer rushing to save a 3-year-old girl left in a hot car on Father's Day. Dash cam footage shows the officer carrying the girl out of the car and heading to the hospital.
Fort Worth police officer Xavier Serrano talks to reporters on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, during his first week back on the job after he was shot five times while responding to a call regarding a suicide attempt on Sept. 16, 2016.
Fairway Drive over Grapevine Dam is closed for repairs after erosion was discovered and made worse by recent rains. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopes the have the repairs finished by the first part of 2019.
