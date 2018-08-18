Gangs of deer roaming this Azle neighborhood making friends and enemies

Deer have invaded a neighborhood in Azle near Eagle Mountain Lake. Some residents feed them and some residents, who say they tear up the lawns and leave droppings everywhere, just want them to go away.
