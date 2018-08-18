Gangs of deer roaming this Azle neighborhood making friends and enemies
Deer have invaded a neighborhood in Azle near Eagle Mountain Lake. Some residents feed them and some residents, who say they tear up the lawns and leave droppings everywhere, just want them to go away.
Balch Springs police officer Tyler Gross goes over body camera footage during his testimony at Roy Oliver's trial. The footage shows the moments leading up to the police shooting death of Jordan Edwards.
Video released Aug. 16 by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, shows an officer rushing to save a 3-year-old girl left in a hot car on Father's Day. Dash cam footage shows the officer carrying the girl out of the car and heading to the hospital.
Fort Worth police officer Xavier Serrano talks to reporters on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, during his first week back on the job after he was shot five times while responding to a call regarding a suicide attempt on Sept. 16, 2016.
Fairway Drive over Grapevine Dam is closed for repairs after erosion was discovered and made worse by recent rains. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopes the have the repairs finished by the first part of 2019.
Fort Worth Firefighter Charities and CookChildren's is providing 3,300 Bleeding Control Kits to FWISD schools. School nurses took part in a training program called "Stop the Bleed" in Fort Worth, TX, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.