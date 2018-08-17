Fort Worth police officer back on the beat, describes night he was shot 5 times
Fort Worth police officer Xavier Serrano talks to reporters on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, during his first week back on the job after he was shot five times while responding to a call regarding a suicide attempt on Sept. 16, 2016.
Fairway Drive over Grapevine Dam is closed for repairs after erosion was discovered and made worse by recent rains. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopes the have the repairs finished by the first part of 2019.
Fort Worth Firefighter Charities and CookChildren's is providing 3,300 Bleeding Control Kits to FWISD schools. School nurses took part in a training program called "Stop the Bleed" in Fort Worth, TX, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
A motorcyclist was filmed attempting a daring stunt on a San Antonio highway on August 12. This video was captured by Ace Scott on Loop 410. It shows the motorcyclist pulling a stunt known as the Superman.