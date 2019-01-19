Travel

Hundreds of flights canceled in Dallas-Fort Worth due to winter storm

By Kaley Johnson

January 19, 2019 03:40 PM

One of three air traffic control towers at DFW International Airport.
Winter Storm Harper caused hundreds of flights to be canceled in Dallas-Fort Worth for Saturday and Sunday.

As of 9:30 a.m., American Airlines and regional partners canceled 300 flights on Saturday and 130 flights on Sunday, American Airlines said in a press release.

Additional cancellations are expected over the weekend as the storm sweeps through the Northeast, American Airlines said.

Meteorologists at the American Airlines Integrated Operations Center (IOC) in Fort Worth said they were closely monitoring the winter storm Saturday, which was impacting operations in portions of the Midwest and Northeast.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were posted by the National Weather Service from Arkansas and southern Missouri northeastward through the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley and into the Northeast.

The storm was expected to dump snow and ice in the Northeast and Midwest over the weekend, the NWS reported.

Customers can check the status of their flight at aa.com. Customers can reschedule their flight without change fees or request a refund on American Airlines’ website.

Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, using the mobile app or by contacting American reservations at +1-800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada.

