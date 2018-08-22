Have a vacation planned to Cancun? You might want to read this first

The discovery of eight dead bodies, including two dismembered, in Cancun, Mexico, this week has prompted U.S. officials to increase the travel advisory to level 2, the U.S. State Department reported.

Prosecutors in Cancun are trying to see if the deaths are connected, according to the AP.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, police in Cancun received a call about a taxi parked in the Chedraui de la Multiplaza shopping mall in the Paseos del Mar subdivision, the Riviera Maya News reported.

Police found bodies of a man and woman inside the trunk. The driver of the car fled and left the taxi in the parking lot, according to the website.

On Tuesday, police found another man bound and shot to death at a different location, AP reported.

Prosecutors for the state of Quintana Roo reported another incident in which a man was found lying in a hammock dead and another man was found shot and covered in a plastic bag, AP reported.

Two others were found dismembered inside a plastic bag at another location and details on the eighth killing were not immediately available. Prosecutors said each incident seemed to be separate.

Cancun’s beach-side hotel zone was spared and none of the killings occurred in that area, AP reported.

The level 2 travel advisory urges travelers to exercise increased caution due to crime, adding that some areas have an increased risk of violent crime such as homicides, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery.

However, the most recent advisory does not include Cancun, even though the city has experienced an uptick in homicides in recent years. The states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas were all given the “do not travel” designation due to crime.