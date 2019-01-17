Tarrant County Day of Service honors MLK’s legacy. Here’s how to volunteer

Tarrant Churches Together is seeking volunteers to participate in the Ninth Annual Tarrant Churches Together MLK Day of Service on Monday.
Check-in and registration starts at 8 a.m. at Baker Chapel A.M.E Church, 1050 E. Humbolt Street, Fort Worth, with an interfaith worship service scheduled for 9 a.m. After the service, volunteers will spread out to 48 sites across Tarrant County to work with services and organizations that serve those in need.
In 2018, 700 volunteers honored Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy by weeding community gardens, stocking food pantry shelves, painting apartments for victims of domestic violence and writing letters to soldiers overseas.
To vounteer or for more information, visit tarranttogether.org or call or email Lindsay Klatzkin at 817-888-6388 lindsayk@tarranttogether.org.
Tarrant Churches Together is a nonprofit that connects congregations and the community to serve those in need in Tarrant County.
