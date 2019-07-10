Food & Drink
Hamburger, hot dog buns in Texas, other states recalled due to plastic in bread
What to do if you think you have a recalled product
Flowers Food, Inc. voluntarily recalled hamburger and hot dog buns that were distributed in Texas and other states on Wednesday.
The company pulled the bakery products due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have gotten into the bread during production, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Eating the bread may cause a choking hazard.
Flowers Food. Inc includes brands such as Nature’s Own, Wonder bread and Bunny bread.
The products being recalled were distributed to retailers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
The company initiated the recall after discovering small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.
A full list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall are available on the FDA website.
Comments