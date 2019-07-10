Hamburger, hot dog buns in Texas, other states recalled due to plastic in bread

What to do if you think you have a recalled product Learn how to determine if your product is included in a recall notice and what action to take. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn how to determine if your product is included in a recall notice and what action to take.

Flowers Food, Inc. voluntarily recalled hamburger and hot dog buns that were distributed in Texas and other states on Wednesday.

The company pulled the bakery products due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have gotten into the bread during production, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Eating the bread may cause a choking hazard.

Flowers Food. Inc includes brands such as Nature’s Own, Wonder bread and Bunny bread.

The products being recalled were distributed to retailers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company initiated the recall after discovering small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

A full list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall are available on the FDA website.