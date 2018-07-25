What health issue caused Taco Bell to recall 7,000 cases of cheese dip?

The Kraft Heinz company is recalling about 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip because of a potential health hazard.

The company said in a news release that the cheese dip showed signs of product separation that could eventually lead to botulism, a food poisoning that can cause life-threatening illness or death.

It said it is a voluntary recall and that there have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the product.

The cheese dip was distributed to retailers in the United States only. The recall is for 15-ounce jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip with “best if used by dates” of: Oct. 31, 2018, Nov. 1, 2018, Dec. 26, 2018, Dec. 27, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2019.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The company warns consumers not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled and to return it to the stre where it was bought for an exchange or full refund.

Botulism is characterized by muscular paralysis and disturbances of vision and breathing, and is often fatal. Symptoms are general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Consumers with questions can contact the company directly at 1-800-310-3704 to get a full refund.