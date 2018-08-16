It’s been a strange lawn season, here’s what went down and how to start fixing it

In terms of lawn care, this year’s going to go down in my memory as one of the strangest. It seems like we’ve faced challenge after challenge and many of our lawns have come out of it looking worse for the wear. But there’s still time to turn it around. Mid-August is a watershed time in your lawn’s year, so let’s examine the details. I’m going to start with the current events, and then we’ll delve into the past.
Lawn care that needs to be done now…
Nutsedge control: If you have this weed, often called “nutgrass” by gardeners, you need to treat it immediately. It has glossy, dark green leaves, and if you roll its stem between your index finger and thumb you’ll feel the triangular shape of the stem. True grasses have round stems. There are several controls for nutsedge, including Image, Sedgehammer, Sedge Ender and Monument. Let your nurseryman explain them to you and help you determine the best one for your specific needs. Read and follow label directions carefully. You must make the first application immediately if you hope to have any control this year.
New turf: If you are planning on starting new grass from seed, sod or plugs, do so as soon as possible. The grass needs time to develop deep roots before the weather begins to turn cool. You’re within just a couple of weeks of the cutoff time, so don’t delay.
Pre-emergent weedkillers: If weeds have been the hallmark of your winter and early spring lawn, your time to apply pre-emergent granules is coming up very soon. Apply Dimension or Halts granules to prevent annual bluegrass (the small grassy weed with all the seedheads), ryegrass and rescuegrass and Gallery granules (available only at independent retail garden centers) to prevent germination of dandelions, clover, henbit and chickweed. Timing for all of these applications is the last week of August through the first week of September. Wait later than that and you’ll probably have weeds. Warning: many stores, especially national chains, close out their supplies of pre-emergents in spring. Independent retail garden centers can order them in for you, but start shopping now.
Fertilizing your lawn: If you have bermuda, and if it’s been 7 or 8 weeks since last you fed it, apply an all-nitrogen lawn food with a high percentage of that nitrogen in slow-release form. That same fertilizer would work well for St. Augustine turf, but wait until early September to apply it to lessen the chance of gray leaf spot infection.
Looking back at what hit us…
Spring got off to a slow start. The weather was cool and grass was completely dormant following a really cold winter. About the time things started to green up, root rot started hitting St. Augustine. It’s an odd disease, because it keeps the grass from greening up like you know it’s supposed to. Eventually, by late April and May, you realized that half of your lawn was lethargic, yellowed, or just downright dead. So you heard the recommendation of spreading a layer of sphagnum peat moss over the lawn to bring relief to that spring-only disease. And it helped. (But remember, the peat is only useful on TARR, and that means only in April and early May.)
June rolled in, and it brought a blast furnace with it. Summer hit us like a starving beast, and suddenly our lawns were forced into problems usually reserved for July and August. And both St. Augustine and bermuda were being ravaged. Let’s break these out individually, because they’re still going on currently.
Chinch bugs have been epidemic this summer. They attack St. Augustine, and they hit in the hottest, sunniest parts of your yard. The grass looks dry initially, but it doesn’t respond to the watering. That’s when it’s time to get down on your hands and knees and examine the grass at the interface of healthy and dying grass to look for the insects. Part the blades with your fingers and look for BB-sized black insects with white diamonds on their backs. They’ll be moving around actively. The immature red nymphs are likely to be visible, too – all assuming that you haven’t applied any insecticide recently. I’ve had friends tell me that they didn’t see any chinch bugs until I gave them the “hands-and-knees” suggestion, and then they saw the extent of their problem. Nurseries have insecticides to help you control them.
Gray leaf spot attacks St. Augustine, primarily its blades. The grass will take on irregular yellowish washes within the healthy turf. On close examination you’ll see the diamond-shaped gray-brown lesions on the blades and occasionally on the runners as well. Turf fungicides will help, but stopping application of nitrogen during the summer will help immensely more. This disease is greatly exacerbated by nitrogen in the hot weather.
Pythium, or cottony blight, attacks bermuda and zoysia. It’s an odd disease that looks like boiling water has been poured across irregular patches of the grass. They’re often elongated, and they’re usually clearly defined with healthy grass on one spot and brown turf immediately adjacent to it. Pythium shows up in lawns that are kept too wet and too highly fertilized. It’s a disease of over-indulgence, so challenging your lawn just a bit is probably a good idea. Often the grass will come back in from the sides so don’t tear the dead areas out immediately.
