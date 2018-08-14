Get to know lantanas, a plant that defies the heat of summer

Pull up a chair and I’ll tell you a story I’ve told once or twice in my life. It’s about a plant that grows in arid Southwest Texas where summers are tough and only bulletproof plants can survive. Such is the case with lantanas, and it’s my pleasure to sell their merits whenever I can.
This is all very important for North Texas gardeners, because we’re all looking for plants that will laugh at the heat and still keep on blooming. Lantanas are at the front of that line. You can grow them beside concrete and it won’t be a problem. Plant them in front of white limestone walls. No problem there, either.
What it takes to grow lantanas successfully…
This is going to be a fairly short list, and it’s also going to be pretty easy to meet.
• Full sun.
• Loose, well-draining soils that you keep consistently moist. Lantanas are drought-tolerant, but they grow and bloom best if they’re irrigated regularly.)
• Nitrogen fertilizer to keep new growth coming. They bloom on those new shoots.
• Want to start your own plants? Use 2- to 3-inch cuttings of tender new branches. Stick them into pots filled with a mix of half sphagnum peat moss and half horticultural perlite. Keep them moist and in bright light and you should have roots within a couple of weeks. Or, you could go for broke and start planting seeds as they mature. You’ll have no idea what you’ll be getting, but the results will be fun to watch.
Maintaining your plants…
• As mentioned, lantanas need moisture and nitrogen to keep flowering continuously. Those are things you should be able to provide fairly easily.
• Watch for early signs of lace bugs. They cause pale tan mottling on the leaves as they feed on the undersides of the foliage. Most general-purpose insecticides will control them, but don’t let them get out of hand. Impacted beige leaves will not regain their green coloration. You might want to spray during one of the in-between cycles when the plants have dropped out of bloom so you won’t be harming your pollinators.
• When first frost occurs, trim the tops back to within an inch or two of the soil. The stubs will serve as markers so you’ll remember where the clumps are growing. Mulch over them to protect them over the winter. Shredded tree leaves work well. Lantanas may not all come back the following spring, and none of them will sprout out until late March at the earliest. Upright types are more likely to survive the winter than the trailing types. Trailing lavender lantanas are the least tolerant of cold.
Best uses of lantanas…
Trailing lantanas are great low, ground-covering annuals. Plant them in front of contrasting colors of flowers and foliage. Trailing lavender lantana, for example, is handsome in front of purple fountaingrass, and New Gold is showy alongside copper plants or red-leafed, sun-tolerant coleus. Either one blends well with pentas or angelonias, either in beds or in pots.
I’ve used a combination of trailing lavender and its white counterpart White Lightning in large concrete urns in front of a historic building. They put on quite a show from spring until frost.
If you have a sunny garden that you’ve filled with perennials, that’s the place to plant a few clumps of upright lantanas. They’ll grow to be 30 to 36 inches tall and wide, and they’ll cover themselves with hundreds of flower heads almost all summer. Hummingbirds will come in from miles around to visit your plants, and you’ll be their hero.
As I look back on lantanas…
When I was a young teenager I spent several weeks every summer traveling with my dad as he did herbicide research for Texas A&M. He was working with the Sheep and Goat Raisers Association to control plants that were toxic to livestock. One of my favorite places we worked was between Uvalde and Camp Wood in the Texas Hill Country.
We would drive 10 miles back into the hills to stake out plots of a weed called coyotillo. My job was to mark off the acres, and as I walked those rocky hillsides I saw a lot of unusual plants. There were exotic terrestrial xeriphytic ferns growing on the north sides of those hills. They were fun enough, but what really got my horticultural juices flowing were the big clumps of lantanas growing in the draws wherever little pockets of moisture would gather after showers. They were colorful gems in the arid hillsides.
When I got home I went straight to our local nurseries to find lantanas of my own. That was a lot of years ago, and I’ve been growing them ever since. I’m proud to recommend them highly to you as well.
Neil Sperry hosts“Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
Comments