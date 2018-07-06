The tough half of the gardening marathon is ahead. Here's how to finish strong

I’ve never run a marathon. Cumulatively in my lifetime, maybe. But not all at one time. What I hear from people who do, though, is how hard that last half becomes. Things were comparatively easy at the beginning, but it all begins to take its toll by the time you reach Miles 15 and 20 and 25.
We’re at Mile 15 in our Gardening Year 2018. Halfway through it, with the tough half ahead. Things are rough right now, and they’re only going to get rougher. My job at this point is to be that guy along your racecourse calling your name and cheering you on, shouting out tips and encouragement. Here are the ways you can make it to the finish line in November.
• Concentrate on proper hydration first and foremost. Runners need water, and so do those plants that are out in that heat 24/7. Not just little sip-spits. Deep, quenching drinks that soak clear to their toes – oh, that would be roots. Soak your plants deeply. Maybe soak them twice on the same day just to be sure that they are thoroughly watered, especially if you’re going to be gone for an extended weekend.
• Layer for weather protection. In gardening we call it “mulching.” We cover the ground with compost, shredded tree leaves, finely ground pine bark or hardwood mulch – anything that will provide a barrier between the hot air or sunshine and the moist soil. Mulches cut down on water losses to evaporation, but even before that, they slow the flow of water into the soil so there’s less loss to runoff and even less chance of erosion. Mulches retard growth of competing weeds – the worst waster of all of our valuable water.
• Wrap trunks of new oaks and Chinese pistachios. If you planted one of these trees this past winter or spring, protect its trunk from sunscald with paper tree wrap immediately. These species have thin bark initially, and while they’re being grown in nurseries they shade one another. When they’re set out into landscapes their trunks are suddenly exposed to hot south and west sun, and two or three years after planting they start to crack and ooze sap. Before long the entire tree can be lost. Prevent that damage by applying some type of commercial wrap now and leaving it in place the first two summers. It’s not worth gambling for the few dollars you might save by not wrapping.
• Avoid nitrogen fertilizer for St. Augustine lawns during the heat. Gray leaf spot is a fungal disease that is exacerbated by applications of nitrogen while it’s hot. The grass will take on yellowed washes in irregular patterns. You’ll be tempted to feed the grass, but that will only make things worse in a hurry. On closer inspection you’ll see the telltale diamond-shaped lesions on the blades and occasionally on the runners as well. Apply a labeled turf fungicide (not always easy to find), and discontinue applications of nitrogen between mid-June and early September each year.
• If you’re planting vegetable transplants (tomatoes now for the fall garden, for example), or annual color, choose plants that have been grown and held in the same lighting they will receive in your gardens. Plants that will be growing in full sun should be bought from a sunny spot in a garden center. If you can’t find any such acclimated transplants, erect a temporary cover over your new plants with pieces of cardboard or lightweight plywood for a few days. Gradually introduce them to a little more sunlight each day until they’re ready for full sun all day.
• Feed the container plants. When you water plants in pots and hanging baskets, there’s always a lot of water that drains out the bottoms of the containers. That water carries nutrients with it, leaching the potting soil of its reserves. You have to keep resupplying those elements regularly. Many of us use encapsulated, timed-release fertilizers that give sustained feedings over several months. However, you need to know that those products tend to release their nutrients at a more rapid rate when exposed to summer’s high temperatures. Don’t overdo the feeding rates, and be prepared to replenish them more often. Supplement them with a water-soluble liquid plant food every couple of times that you water your plants.
• Insects take their tolls on our plants in the heat. Plants are weakened by drought and high temperatures, and pests start to move in. Watch for spider mites turning leaves tan with tiny mottling and eventually very fine webs. You can see the nearly microscopic mites if you thump a suspect leaf over white paper. They’ll start to move about freely.
Lace bugs attack a variety of shrubs and trees causing leaves to turn light brown or tan. You’ll find black specks on the backs of the leaves and a sticky residue on the tops.
Leafrollers are tying leaves of redbuds, sweetgums, vinca groundcover, pyracanthas, cotoneasters and other plants together. Larvae are secured inside.
Webworms are forming in the crotches of pecan, walnut and persimmon branches. They are most easily removed with long-handled pole pruners (stay well away from power lines). Bagworms have been devouring needles of junipers, cedars, cypresses and arborvitae. They can be sprayed while they’re still mobile and feeding but must be picked off by hand once they tie themselves to the twigs.
In all cases a Texas Master Certified Nursery Professional will be your best source of advice and controls.
Neil Sperry hosts“ Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
