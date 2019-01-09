Lousiana-based workout company wants to open 22 studios in DFW this year

Working out seems to be everyone’s perennial new year’s resolution, and 2019 may soon offer Dallas-Fort Worth residents a new way to exercise.
Louisiana-based exercise chain Regymen Fitness will start expanding its reach into North Texas this year. The chain hopes to open up to 22 franchises within the next three to six years.
The Regymen program is a studio-based concept that combines three of the most popular workout programs: burn (which is cardio-based), box (which is a mix of boxing and cardio) and build (which is strength training and cardio). Members of the studio have the option to attend different classes throughout the day, and the classes take place in a studio with “theatrical” lighting and loud music. There are also personal trainers who work with all the participants.
There are two kinds of memberships: the basic is $99 per month for eight sessions. The unlimited is $149 per month for unlimited sessions.
Nick Bennings, the director for franchise development, said the company has identified the Metroplex as the next place for growth based on the demographics and the pace at which the area is growing, both in population and income. Dallas/Fort Worth is the fastest growing metro area in the nation, according to the U.S. Census.
“We look at the business climate, the people that live in the market — it’s a fit market,” Bennings said. “It has all the items we’re looking for.”
Regymen is negotiating with two franchise owners and the first studios could open as soon as September. They will likely open in grocery-anchored shopping centers. The first franchises are likely to open in Alliance.
Bennings said they’re also looking in Lewisville, Coppell and Southlake.
