What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

After years as a strength coach, John Janecek opened a weight lifting gym in Bedford to help people older than age 40, gain strength for everyday living. His clients come with all levels of fitness, health or illness.
The Consumer Protection Safety Commission's "Pool Safely" initiative describes simple steps for parents to protect children from accidental drowning in swimming pools. According to the Commission, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional dea
While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.
In the U.S. boys are more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls, but not because they suffer more. There’s growing evidence of a social camouflaging effect among girls with autism that might be preventing them from getting diagnosed.
Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?