A day in the life of Joe T. Garcia's

LANNY'S LANDMARKS

A stone rooster by the pool signifies where the chicken coop used to be in the family’s yard.

A live oak tree near the entrance to the patio was the kids’ favorite, so they built the patio bar around it.

Street sign tiles pay homage to family members who have died: Calle de Mama Suz (misspelled Mama Zus), Calle de David, Calle Esperanza, etc.

The green neon sign out front is the original, Lanny says, though it’s been painted a few times.

The original window where Mama Suz would serve up the enchiladas after she rolled them is still there, though taped shut so it doesn’t break.

The original Garland stove is still in the kitchen and it still works! “We still use it,” Lanny says.