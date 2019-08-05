From Fort Worth to France? Local whiskey distillery sold to Paris-based spirits producer

A sneak peek of Fort Worth’s Whiskey Ranch Take a tour of Whiskey Ranch, the new Firestone & Robertson distillery from the makers of TX Whiskey. It's in southeast Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a tour of Whiskey Ranch, the new Firestone & Robertson distillery from the makers of TX Whiskey. It's in southeast Fort Worth.

TX Whiskey is about to go global. Fort Worth born-and-bred Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. has been acquired by Paris-based Pernod Ricard, a worldwide producer of wines and spirits that owns more than dozen major spirit brands including Absolut Vodka, Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Malibu rums and Beefeater gin.

The deal, which took place through Pernod Ricard USA, also includes Whiskey Ranch, Firestone & Robertson’s expansive distillery and event venue located on the former Glen Garden Golf & Country Club grounds just east of downtown.

In a press release Pernod Ricard chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said, “The addition of TX, which is an exceptional super premium whiskey blended by skilled Texan craftsmen, represents a very promising venture which strengthens our portfolio and footprint in the United States.”

Paul Duffy, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America said, “The TX Blended Whiskey distinguishes itself as a brand poised for tremendous growth. The team at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. have done an excellent job developing the brand, and we are keen to build on this success. We will continue to reinforce the community of loyal TX brand ambassadors, both as we expand distribution and as we welcome consumers to the Whiskey Ranch.”

The brand’s namesake founders, Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, shared many thanks and praise to their team and longtime customers in a statement.

“This is an exciting day for all of us at Firestone & Robertson. Building our company and producing award-winning whiskies has been a truly remarkable experience. We are so proud of our team, and grateful to the many people that supported our efforts over the years. It is an extraordinary opportunity to partner with Pernod Ricard, and we are confident this relationship will accelerate the growth of our brands while preserving our roots and shared core values.”

