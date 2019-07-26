Sweet, savory, deep-fried: State Fair announces 33 semifinalists for Big Tex Awards

State Fair of Texas Big Tex food finalists for 2018 Here are the 10 finalists for the Big Tex awards in the sweet and savory food categories. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the 10 finalists for the Big Tex awards in the sweet and savory food categories.

The dishes are savory or sweet, with a wide assortment of styles including everything from slow-cooked barbecue, to spicy Cajun, to all-American.

And several of the food items, of course, are deep-fried.

Organizers of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Friday announced the 33 delectable savory snacks and sweet treats that have made the semifinals of the 15th annual Big Tex Choice Awards competition. The awards show, which will feature 10 finalists, is set to be held Aug. 25, about a month before the fair.

A panel of judges narrowed down 49 entries to the 33 semifinalists, the State Fair said in a press release. They were only analyzing the submissions based on the name of the food item and an explanation of the concept.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The list of entries features innovative dishes that play with more traditional offerings:

Savory

BBQ Pork Rangoons

Cajun Crab Bombs

Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl

Chicks in a Cone

Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed Waffles

Deep Fried Mexican Mole

Deep Fried Street Corn

Deep Fried Texican

Fried Burnt End Burrito

Fry Rub & Rye

Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese

Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake

PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog

Pig in a Cannoli

Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball

Stokin-Smokin Cowboy’s Bacon and Brisket Egg Roll

Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone

Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters

Texas Fried Fritos Pie Burrito Dog

The “Ain’t No Lie it’s Fried” Steak

Sweet

Big Red Chicken Bread

Champagne Jell-O Hot Shot

Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites

Deep Fried CRACKER JACK

Deep Fried Energy Bites

Deep Fried Nutella Custard Stuffed French Toast

Extreme Fried Bananarama

Fla’Mango Tango

Fried Crème Brulee Berry Crunch

Fried Oreo Gelato Pop

Fried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding

Peanut Butter Cup Snookie

Quick Fried “Black Gold” Truffles

To enter the competition, individuals had to have at least one year of experience as a concessionaire at the State Fair of Texas, according to the release. The contest began accepting submissions in mid-July.

The second round of judging will begin over the next several weeks, and judges will taste the dishes this time, the State Fair said. The competition, from start to finish, imposes “blind-tasting,” in which judges don’t know which vendor is behind which recipe.

Judges look for four factors in a dish, the State Fair said — uniqueness, presentation, creativity and taste. They also try to determine which dishes could become a hit at the fair.

The top 10 entries are expected to be announced in mid-August and will compete in the live final at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25. The event is set to be held in the Tower Building at Fair Park in Dallas.

Tickets to view the competition and taste the entries are available online at BigTex.com for $125, and there are a limited number of seats, according to the release. Proceeds go to the statewide Big Tex Scholarship Program for incoming college students.

The event sold out in 2018.