March dining: Heim readies second spot, St. Patty’s Day food, get tropical at Central Market

Heim readies for March opening
Where there’s smoke in the River District, there’ll soon be Heim Barbecue. The second location of Travis and Emma Heim’s beloved barbecue haven is slated to open sometime this month on White Settlement Road.
Regular patrons of the original West Magnolia Avenue location can expect more of everything - more space, more menu items, and thanks to five additional smokers (eight total), more barbecue.
The 7,500 square-foot location will also offer a quick service bar menu with potato skins, “Heimburgers,” and homemade brisket fat tortillas. Construction is finishing up on the smokehouse, but look for a mid-to-late month opening.
5333 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, www.heimbbq.com
Get lucky with St. Patty’s Day food and drink specials
Whether of Irish heritage or not, one reason to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is the stick-to-your-ribs menu specials that appear at some area restaurants and bars.
At Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, which has locations in Euless’ Glade Parks and inside the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, seasonal specials are running now through March 17. Visit the Portland-based chain for bacon-cheddar potato cakes, traditional Scotch eggs, shepherd’s pie, beer-braised corned beef and cabbage and roasted lamb shank with rosemary-mint chimichurri and white cheddar mashed potatoes. Specialty cocktails include the Irish Mule and Irish old fashioned, both made with Slane whiskey. There’ll be Irish whiskey flights, too. Feel good about sipping from the seasonal cocktail menu because the restaurant will donate $2 from the purchase of two cocktails to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a private funder of childhood cancer research grants. Also, don’t miss the whiskey Bing cherry bread pudding.
1220 Chisholm Trail, Euless, 817-283-9000, www.thirstyliongastropub.com
St. Patrick’s Day also marks the 61st anniversary of Angelo’s Barbecue. The Fort Worth institution will celebrate on Saturday, March 16 instead. (Angelo’s is always closed on Sunday.) Go for $3 chopped beef sandwiches all day long, along with traditional bagpiper performances starting at 6 p.m. There’ll be green beer, too, and it’ll be served in ice-cold schooners just like the normal variety.
2533 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, 817-332-0357, www.angelosbbq.com
At Michaels Cuisine, chef Michael Thomson will open early on Saturday, March 16 to serve a St. Patrick’s Day-themed brunch. Make reservations now for corned beef hash and eggs, Irish nachos with corned beef and fresh sauerkraut, and St. Patty’s soup with corned beef hash, cabbage and carrots simmered with a little Irish whiskey. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Michaels will feature Irish specials Friday and Saturday for dinner, too.
3413 West Seventh Street, Fort Worth, 817-877-3413, www.michaelscuisine.com
Southern comfort at Bird Cafe
Spring menus launched this week at the Sundance Square restaurant, and modern Southern is the theme. Think smoked duck and dumplings, black cod with snap peas and asparagus, Southern fried catfish, and a Barramundi filet with carrots, spinach, fish consommé and hazelnut tuile. Bird Cafe also recently launched Old Fashioned Tuesdays, meaning the classic old fashioned whiskey cocktail is only $5 all night.
155 East 4th Street, Fort Worth, 817-332-2473, www.birdinthe.net
Taste the tropics at Central Market
No need to take a tropical vacation to experience the flavors of warmer climates this spring break. A new culinary event called Taste the Tropics is going on now at Central Market through March 19.
Buyers at the gourmet grocer have procured tropical produce and products from around the world, including the Caribbean, South and Central America and as far as New Zealand. The store is brimming with products for marinating, dipping, grilling and snacking.
In the produce section, look for different varieties mangos, kiwiberries, papaya, guava, persimmons, coconuts and more. Flavors at the meat and seafood counters will include coconut chile lime, mango habanero, Caribbean jerk and guava barbecue. There’ll also be New Zealand Ora, Kauai shrimp, and Bahamian lobster tails. Also look for tropical sausage, sushi, baked goods like Hawaiian rolls and passion fruit bundt cake, tropical beer and wine, and even floral.
Themed cooking classes include “Texas meets the Tropics,” a hands-on class hosted by a representative from Texas Parks & Wildlife (March 12, 6:30 p.m., $70, Central Market Fort Worth).
Central Market Fort Worth, 4651 West Freeway, Fort Worth, 817-989-4700
Central Market Southlake, 1425 East Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 817-310-5600
Southlake resident to compete on Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship
When Southlake resident Jessica Colvin received a phone call from Food Network regarding her participation in a baking competition series, she was shocked. The baker’s best friend sent in an application for her without her knowing. Now Colvin will make her television debut when Spring Baking Championship returns for a new season on March 18 at 8 p.m.
Colvin, the only participant from Texas, is a fourth-generation baker and says her love came from watching her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother in the kitchen.
“I always intended on going to pastry school, but plans changed when I had my kids young, so I taught myself with a lot of trial and error and began baking for people and selling cakes and pastries,” she says.
The single mom specializes in baking for weddings and large events and also hosts workshops to share her styling tips and tricks with other home bakers.
There’ll be 10 competitors in the series this season, which will run in eight one-hour episodes. The contestants will need to impress judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale to earn the Spring Baking Champion title and win $25,000. Challenges include spring animal-themed doughnuts, watercolor cakes, blue ribbon-worthy rhubarb pies, marshmallow desserts and more.
“There were amazingly talented competitors on the show with me, so just being a self-taught baker was definitely intimidating,” says Colvin, who hopes to one day open her own storefront where she can also host her workshops.
Meet the bakers and find recipes and tips from the show at foodnetwork.com/springbakingchampionship.
Margarita March at Bartaco
National Margarita Day was February 22, but Bartaco is keeping the celebration going with the launch of their Margarita March menu. The coastal-inspired WestBend restaurant will feature a different specialty margarita each week.
Up next is the Purple Haze, made with both tequila and mezcal shaken with lime juice and garnished with basil blossom sprigs. It’ll be served March 8-14. The Green Goddess goes green naturally with a bit of creamy avocado shaken with agave nectar and lime juice, and is served in a pistachio salt rimmed glass. Find it March 15 – 21. Last up is La Rosita, which offers a bit of sparkling moscato and rose, garnished with skewered strawberries. The sweet libation will be available March 22 – 31.
1701 River Run, Fort Worth, 817-663-8226, www.bartaco.com
Austin-based Dulce Vida tequila launches sparkling canned cocktails
With warmer days soon on the horizon, liquor companies are taking cues from the popularity of canned wine and launching canned cocktails. A local line to watch for comes from Austin-based Dulce Vida Tequila. The sparkling sippers are expected to hit liquor store shelves by mid-month in three flavors: margarita, paloma (made with grapefruit juice) and watermelon margarita. All are made with fruit, fresh lime juice and blue agave blanco tequila. The 6.8-ounce cans will be sold in packs of four and boast 12.5 percent alcohol-by-volume. Pricing will range from $12.99 to $14.99.
