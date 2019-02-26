Lone Star Brewing announces a new beer for the “health-conscious” lifestyle

Lone Star Brewing is hoping to tap into the market of...healthy drinks?
Kind of.
The Texas-based brewer announced Tuesday that it has come out with a new beer called Lone Star 24|7 (presumably because you can drink it all day, every day). With 2.1 percent ABV and 68 calories, the brewery’s news release calls it “a new take on a beloved Texas beverage.”
“Lone Star 24|7 is brewed with the contemporary Texan lifestyle in mind,” said Elkin Vasco, Lone Star beer brand manager, in the release. “It’s delicious and easy going so everyone can always enjoy it.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Lone Star has two other brews: the original Lone Star and the Lone Star Texas Light. However, the 24|7 is a lower ABV and lower calorie content than the light. It’s a lighter light.
Lynn Darden, a Lone Star spokesperson, said the beer was developed to be a “lifestyle” beer, meaning it’s supposed to appeal to people who are more health-conscious.
“(Lone Star) wants to stay current because they are such a signature Texas staple,” Darden said. “They want to appeal to an active, health-conscious group by providing a lighter beer that is easy drinking.”
So it’s a healthy beer — or, at least, healthier.
The 24|7 is marketed as a pale lager, with a golden malt color and “bubbly effervescence.”
You can find it on store shelves starting today.
Comments