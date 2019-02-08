Arlington natural-foods market Farm to Fork announces that it has hit the end of the road

The owners of Farm to Fork, a natural-foods market in south Arlington that sold goods from local farmers, announced in a letter to customers that they will be closing to focus on their family.
“While our love for local farmers and all they do for our community to help us live better, healthier lives has not changed,” Karen and Tony Dotson write in their letter, which is linked off the Farm to Fork Foods Facebook page. “The time has come for us to turn our attention to our family.”
The Dotsons write that the business has been fulfilling but that the demands of operating it have taken time away from their kids. “So we have made the difficult decision to close Farm to Fork in order to focus on our children before they fly off and leave the nest.”
The Dotsons’ letter says that they anticipate closing their doors for good by the first week in March.
According to stories in the Star-Telegram archives, Farm to Fork was started several years ago by Krista and Micah Grant, who operated its first incarnation out of their garage as the Arlington Meat Co-op, born of the couple’s efforts to serve fresh, preservative-free natural foods to their own children. Krista Grant had to drive all over North Texas to pick up the all-natural products she wanted, building relationships with farmers and ranchers and doing shopping for friends.
In 2013, the Grants launched Farm to Fork, providing natural foods to the community through a pickup and delivery service.. In 2014, they opened their first storefront at 2201 W. Mayfield Road in Arlington. According to a 2017 Arlington Voice story, the Dotsons, who were regular customers, later purchased the local franchise.
“This was not an easy to decision to come to,” the Dotsons say, adding that they have stocked up on many of their popular meat items, which will be available through the end of February, The store will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through the end of February, their note says.
Read the whole announcement here.
