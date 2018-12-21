January dining news: A secret supper club, get ready to ‘Grub’ and all the avocados

Bonnell’s launches secret supper club
Classic supper clubs – special dining engagements where diners sip cocktails and wine and linger leisurely over a long, luxurious meal – are getting a second wind.
In decades past they usually took place in nightclubs, where patrons would stay for an entire evening, perhaps for some entertainment after dinner. Today they’re in the form of private “pop-up” dinners, typically held in secretive, non-restaurant locations with very limited seating, adding to the allure.
Now Jon Bonnell is getting on board with the launch of Coscia, a once-a-month private supper club to be executed under the direction of his Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine executive chef Spencer Marks.
Named after the surname of one of Marks’ childhood pals, Coscia will feature a five-course meal that’s more contemporary in style than Bonnell’s Southwestern-influenced menu.
The first dinner will take place January 24. Marks says diners can expect mushrooms, winter squashes, dry-aged grass-fed beef and a dessert involving pears.
While the menu for the first dinner is still a secret, the location is not – it will take place in Bonnell’s private dining room and reservations are $55 per person.
Alcohol is not included alcohol but guests may order from the bar. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7 p.m. To receive notifications of upcoming Coscia supper club events, email coscia@bonnellstexas.com
4259 Bryant Irvin Road, Fort Worth, 817-738-5489, www.bonnellstexas.com
Get ready to “Grub” in North Fort Worth
A taste of College Station (more specifically, Bryan) is coming to Fort Worth. Grub Burger Bar is set to open any day now in booming Alliance Town Center, but official grand opening festivities are scheduled for January 15. That’s when the first 100 guests will receive free entrees and everyone can enter to prizes, including “free Grub” for a year.
While the small town-based bar and restaurant started humbly in 2012, locations now span as far as California, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Alliance location is Grub’s first in Fort Worth.
Burgers range from the basic “front porch” with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard to more far-out varieties topped with ingredients like absinthe sautéed mushrooms or mac ‘n’ cheese. The menu lists the “Lockhart Legend” as the chain’s most popular, which comes with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce, onion rings and sliced dill pickles.
There are cocktails, too, including margaritas, martinis, sangria and rum punch. There will also be patio seating, happy hour specials, and online ordering options for takeout.
3103 Heritage Trace Parkway, Fort Worth, 682-204-0111, www.grubburgerbar.com
Avocados aplenty at the AAC
Avocado lovers, take note: The American Airlines Center is now home to two the nation’s first avocado-centric concession stands.
Called AvoEats, the concept comes from Irving-based Avocados From Mexico, a subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association.
Located in plaza level sections 105 and 117, the stands’ menus include avocado toast with Southwest black bean corn relish, avocado Buffalo fries with blue cheese bacon drizzle, a guacamole sampler, and avocado-based chocolate mousse. (The avocado provides for a rich and creamy texture.)
New menu items will be revealed throughout the year. AvoEats is open for all Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks games, as well as all concerts and entertainment events at the AAC.
2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas
Toast with champagne cupcakes
California-based scratch bakery SusieCakes, which has a location in Fort Worth’s WestBend, will offer champagne-themed celebratory goodies starting December 28.
Items include champagne cupcakes ($3.50 each) made with champagne buttercream, mimosa cupcakes ($3.50 each) topped with fresh orange juice buttercream, and frosted sugar cookies ($4.50) in the shape of champagne bottles and dotted with colorful sprinkles. All will be available only through December 31, when the bakery will close early at 6 p.m.
1621 River Run, Fort Worth, 817-813-2253, www.susiecakes.com
Drink your luck with black-eye pea vodka
In the South, black eyed peas are considered a good bean for good luck, specifically when consumed on the first day of the year. Whether in a chilled bean salad or simmered with ham hock and greens, the lucky legume is said to harken wealth and prosperity for those who consume it.
But will the peas still work in the form of vodka? One local distillery says “yes.”
Operating out of a historic fire station in Fort Worth’s South Side is Black Eyed Distilling Co., home of BLK EYE vodka, the world’s first vodka distilled from black-eyed peas.
The idea originated from a farmer in Muleshoe, Texas, who took his drought-stricken black-eyed pea crop and decided to try his hand at making the spirit. Today the vodka is a national award-winner, having taken home several gold and silver medals at competitions last year.
Find BLK EYE vodka at local liquor stores, or visit the tasting room on Fridays and Saturdays for cocktails. For those who wish to drink their luck this New Year’s Day, here are two suitable cocktail recipes – one great for ringing in the New Year; the other for curing a New Year’s Eve hangover.
BLK EYE Honey Badger
Serves 1
1 ¼ ounces BLK EYE Vodka
¾ ounce Barsmith Honey Ginger Syrup
Quarter fresh lemon, squeezed
Splash club soda
lemon twist, for garnish
Shake together vodka, syrup and lemon juice. Strain into coupe glass and top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with lemon twist.
BLK EYE Bloody Mary
Serves 1
Halo Del Santo cocktail garnish, as needed
1 ¼ ounces BLK EYE Vodka
4 dashes lime juice
2 dashes Cholula Chili Lime Hot Sauce
2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce
Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, as needed
Rim an ice-filled glass with Halo Del Santo. In a cocktail shaker combine vodka, lime juice, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Shake and strain into glass, then top with bloody mary mix. Garnish suggestions include pickled okra, Tabasco Spicy Beans, jalapeño-stuffed olive, or jalapeño bacon.
503 Bryan Avenue, Fort Worth, 817-349-9977, www.blackeyed.vodka
