Live: We taste the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists

Star-Telegram food guys Robert Philpot and Steve Wilson give you their take on the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists at the State Fair of Texas, and dish on the winners.
By
Blowtorched BBQ: It's a thing in Texas

Food & Drink

Blowtorched BBQ: It's a thing in Texas

Barrett Black of The Original Black's Barbecue in Lockhart, had a blowtorch station set up next to his brisket serving station at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's BBQ Showdown on Thursday night. There he served up a Jalapeno, Cheddar and Mapl

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service