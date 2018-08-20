A Fort Worth food truck park stopped rolling along the river this weekend

Clearfork Food Park wasn’t Fort Worth’s first food-truck park, but it did have the most visible location: Off the Trinity Trails near University Drive, where walkers, joggers and bicyclists could stop by during exercise breaks or families could hang out and check out the river rolling by.
The past-tense in the previous paragraph is intentional: This weekend, the food park announced on Facebook that it has permanently closed. There were a couple of posts telling followers to come by for the last time on Sunday, and after Sunday service, the Facebook cover photo turned to a photo of the vacant park with “PERMANENTLY CLOSED” across it.
And the reason was familiar: non-renewal of lease. “That’s extremely valuable property and we were fortunate to be able to lease it for the time we did,” a representative of the park said in response to a Facebook Messenger query.
The park, at 1541 Merrimac Circle, was home to a rotation of food trucks, with at least a half-dozen trucks there during working hours. There was also a small cantina with beers on tap. The trucks were on the perimeter, and a large picnic-table pavilion was at the center of the park, which was family and dog friendly.
It was Fort Worth’s third food-truck park, after the Fort Worth Food Park at 2509 Weisenberger St. in the Foundry District (it was there before there was a Foundry District), and after the short-lived Cowtown Chow Down on North Main Street between downtown and the Stockyards.
In 2016, D Magazine reported that a location of Dallas Truck Yard food park was coming to west Fort Worth off of White Settlement Road, but we’ve heard little about it since. We’ve sent a query to the Dallas original and will update if we hear back.
UPDATE: We heard back. It appears that the Fort Worth Truck Yard won’t happen, but founder Jason Boso will have Second Rodeo Brewing Co. as part of new developments in the Fort Worth Stockyards that were announced this month. According to a Star-Telegram story, Second Rodeo will be a 12,000-square-foot barn described as a “brewpub meets live music hall” and will include street tacos and a patio overlooking Marine Creek
Fort Worth also has the much smaller Food Park at Thistle Hill in the Hospital District.
Along with Woodshed Smokehouse, which opened in early 2012, Clearfork Food Park was kind of a pioneer in Trinity River-side dining in Fort Worth. Since it opened, the WestBend development has come up next door, with large river-side patios at HG Sply Co. and the recently opened Bartaco. A long walk or short run/ride southwest along the river is Press Cafe, which also has a large river-side patio.
Clearfork Food Park, no relation to the Shops at Clearfork center in southwest Fort Worth, may be gone, but the trucks that were there are still rolling — they’ll just need to find new weekend homes. The Fort Worth Foodies Facebook group recently launched a by-invitation Food Truckers of Dallas Fort Worth group for food trucks to share their information, and the main group often cross-references that information.
Comments