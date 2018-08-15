Deep-frying time again: State Fair announces finalists for Big Tex Choice Awards

Cotton candy, tacos and funnel cakes are the kind of concessions you might find at a lot of outdoor events, but leave it to the creative entrants to the State Fair of Texas’ 14th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards to mash two of them up and deep-fry just about everything.
Early Wednesday, the Fair announced the finalists for the awards, which also included concoctions with names such as Fernie’s “Orange You Glad We Fried It?” and “Texas Fried Hill Country.”
Masnfield’s Clint Probst, a finalist in multiple past competitions, and a winner last year for “Best Taste — Sweet,” is a finalist again this year with “Deep Fried Shepherd’s Pie.”
The finalists will compete in three categories: The aforementioned “Best Taste — Sweet” as well as “Best Taste — Savory” and “Most Creative.” Here’s a rundown of the finalists with (lightly edited) descriptions, courtesy of the Fair.
Arroz con Leche (Sweet Crispy Rice) by the Garza Family (SWEET)
A cinnamon-spiced rice ball is formed, battered, and coated in crispy puffed rice cereal. The ball is then deep fried to “golden perfection.” It’s then sprinkled with powdered vanilla and complimented with a Texas-sized scoop of vanilla ice cream. A drizzle of caramel sauce and powdered cinnamon crowns each treat.
Cotton Candy Taco by Justin & Rudy Martinez (SWEET)
This sweet s’more creation begins with a graham cracker waffle-cone batter that is freshly pressed into a crunchy taco shell shape. The inside of the shell is coated with a marshmallow glaze, then stuffed with chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and organic cane sugar cotton candy. It’s then topped with chocolate cookie crumbles and two chocolate cream-covered biscuit sticks with marshmallows.
Deep Fried Shepherd’s Pie by Clint Probst (SAVORY)
Shredded cheddar cheese and cream are mixed into mashed potato pillows. Each potato ball is filled with Grandma’s shepherd’s pie filling. made of ground beef, mixed vegetables and rich beef gravy. Special seasoning adds to the mixture of flavors and textures as the filling and potatoes mix with each bite.
Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat by Tom Grace (SAVORY)
This one’s described as “a tater tot on steroids”: buttery, grilled skillet potatoes; diced, griddle breakfast sausage patties; packed around a mini Babybel cheese loaf. Then it’s fried. “ In just a few minutes you have a wonderful crunch that finishes in the smooth melt of cheese! The deep-fried skillet potato melts are served up in the potato skins they came from. The perfectly fried crispy potato skins are topped with melted cheddar and crispy bacon bites. A sour cream chipotle sauce is drizzled across the top and served on the side for dipping.”
Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce by Winter Family Concessions (SAVORY)
The New Year’s Eve southern “good luck” dish takes a dip in the deep fryer: creamy, nutty black-eyed peas, fluffy white rice, spicy smoked sausage, aromatic green onions, and a secret blend of special spices are combined with bread crumbs and eggbeaters and formed into a generous Texas-sized cake. The cake is breaded in an egg wash that includes flour and panko bread crumbs. It is then deep fried to a super crunchy exterior and “soul-satisfying” interior. It’s topped with a zingy black-eyed pea relish, garnished with pickled okra, and served with a side of Jackpot Sauce.
Fernie’s Orange You Glad We Fried It?! by Winter Family Concessions (SWEET)
Layers of moist chiffon orange cake, dairy-fresh whipped cream, and citrusy orange preserves are lightly blended forming a refreshing custard-like filling. The mixture is spooned into flaky puff pastry dough, folded turnover style and sealed with a pastry crimper. Then it’s dusted with powdered sugar, served with two dipping sauces and garnished with a double citrus twist slice.
State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream by Tom Landis (SWEET)
The essence and flavor of a funnel cake are combined with “super premium” Howdy Homemade ice cream, which has funnel-cake flavor infused into it with funnel cake pieces and powdered sugar mixed throughout, and on top of, the dish. It is available with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and strawberry sauce.
Sweet Bakin’ Bacon by Ed & Eddie Campbell (SWEET)
A cream-filled sponge cake is wrapped in savory bacon and then dipped in a funnel cake batter. The treat is deep fried until golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar to finish.
Texas Fried Hill Country by Justin & Rudy Martinez (SAVORY)
This consists of “Fried Mozzarella complemented with locally grown basil, sandwiched between two slices of juicy green tomatoes hand breaded with seasoned breadcrumbs and flash fried to gooey perfection. Served on a bed of field greens, finished with balsamic drizzle and sweet local Texas honey.”
Texas Twang-kie by Chris & Sherry Howard (SAVORY)
“A savory twist on an American classic! It ain’t sweet, but it’s perfect,” the description says: a cornbread cake is baked to moist perfection, hollowed out, and filled with Tex-Mex grilled chicken white bean chili! Each twang-kie is served with cornbread fries and more chili for dipping.
The 14th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the Tower Building at Fair Park. Tickets are $125 at BigTex.com and the event usually sells out. That entry price gets you a lot of food and a party atmosphere, and all proceeds go to the State Fair of Texas Scholarship Program.
Last year’s winners were Tom Grace & Edna Sutton’s Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger, which won for both “Most Creative” and “Best Taste — Savory,” and the Gulf Coast Fish Bowl from Mansfield’s Probst, who won “Best Taste — Sweet” for this “drinkable aquarium”: a snifter-style glass with a bottom layer of Nerds “gravel,” filled with a “specially formulated blue alcoholic punch” with Swedish Fish “swimming” through the ice, all garnished by a pineapple slice and a straw big enough to suck up all the ingredients.
The fair itself runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 21 at Fair Park.
