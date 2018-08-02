A new coffee-bar concept will debut Thursday with free drinks — in a Mansfield Walmart

Mansfield has seen a lot of growth in the past couple of years, including in its restaurant scene. Still, it’s not the first place you think of when you hear about a new coffee-and-tea concept making its debut.
Especially when that debut is inside a Walmart Supercenter.
But LiftOff Coffee & Tea, a national company created for Walmart, will launch its first cafe ever in the Mansfield Walmart Supercenter at 930 N. Walnut Creek Drive.
LiftOff CEO Steve Chang will be in town for the grand-opening events. The Mansfield one takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart Sipercenter at at 930 N. Walnut Creek Drive in Mansfield. There’ll be a short speaking program, a ribbon cutting, and then customers will be able to try free drinks.
LiftOff takes its “3 ... 2 ... 1” experience pretty literally, if the main photo on the linked website above is any indication: You start with step 3, which is to choose what size you want whether you want a hot, iced or frozen drink; move on to step 2, which is whether you want coffee, tea, or ... a frozen drink); and end with step 1, which is choosing add-ons (whole milk, nonfat, soy or almond, as well as flavor, i.e., syrup).
This isn’t really all that different from other coffee bars, but LiftOff is nice enough to tell you what order to order in, kinda like you do at some Chipotle-style fast-casual restaurants or at liquid-nitrogen ice-cream places.
A more unusual touch: LiftOff does “all of this out of state-of-the-art recycled shipping containers, all decked out for comfort and speed and dropped into your local Walmart Supercenter!”
And yes, that means LiftOff is likely to appear in more Walmarts. In fact, it will debut in a Garland Walmart Supercenter on Friday. So far, these are the only two announced, but we are told that they are part of a Walmart partnership that allows for a significant growth strategy.
For updates, follow @liftoffcoffee on Facebook.
