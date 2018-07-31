Popular Dallas chocolate shop plans Fort Worth store. Prepare for Instagram overload

Dallas-based Kate Weiser Chocolate, known for colorful, painstakingly crafted confections that take five days to make, is due to open a Fort Worth location by the end of August in the Shops at Clearfork. Get ready for Instagram overload.
“The 536 square-foot stand-alone store will feature all of Kate Weiser’s 26 signature bonbons like Cookie Monster, Key LimePie, Hazelnut Latte and Truffle Honey,” a release says, as well as “handcrafted candy bars, homemadechocolate bars and special seasonal treats, like Carl the Snowman.”
The Dallas store was featured in a 2016 episode of Cooking Channel’s “Unique Sweets” that also featured Fort Worth’s Melt Ice Creams and Dallas’ Hypnotic Donuts.
Kate Weiser Chocolate is set to open on Marathon Avenue next to Cru Food & Wine Bar; the Shops at Clearfork website says the store is expected to open as of Aug. 31, but opening dates are always subject to change.
For updates, follow @KateWesierChocolate on Facebook.
H/T Star-Telegram contributor Anna Caplan, who heard it through the Dallas Morning News.
