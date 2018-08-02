Nearly 2 years after it was announced, a Clearfork restaurant sets an August opening

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, which was announced nearly two years ago as part of the restaurant lineup at the Shops at Clearfork in southwest Fort Worth, is scheduled to open Aug. 20, according to a press release.
Doc B’s boasts of a “cool, no-fuss dining experience” and a “no veto-vote menu,” which, founder Craig Bernstein says in the release, means that there’s something for everyone, no matter how big the dining party is.
Star-Telegram Eats Beat columnist Bud Kennedy recently visited the Dallas location of the Chicago-based chain, which he wrote “often has an unusually long line out the door at lunch.” The restaurant is named after “Doc B,” the late father of Doc B’s founder Craig Bernstein.
Menus vary by location; according to the release, Fort Worth highlights will include an appetizer called the “Angry Meatball,” which is probably more fun without context, but we’ll go ahead and say that it’s a Wagyu beef 10-ounce meatball with spicy marinara; a savory dip trio featuring guacamole, “rustic salsa” and black-bean hummus; and a Palm Beach skirt steak, which is also on the Dallas menu, where it’s one of the most expensive entrees at $29.
There is also something called “No-Never™ Hot Chicken”: half of a fully deboned spatchcock chicken fried and tossed in a house-made habanero honey glaze and paired with creamy coleslaw. The hot chicken is also featured in a chicken-and-waffles brunch offering. A dessert that gets our attention: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake, although that’s just one dessert option.
On Wednesday afternoon, crews were busy finishing up landscaping and signage, and a spacious patio — Shops at Clearfork restaurants are all big on patios — looked ready to go. Happy hours are also big at Shops at Clearfork, and Doc B’s will have one from 4 to 6 p.m. daily.
The Clearfork location will open at 5253 Marathon Ave., on the same side as Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar. Hours will be 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
For information and updates, visit https://docbsfreshkitchen.com or follow Doc B’s at @docbskitchen on Instagram and @DocBsFreshKitchen on Facebook.
Also coming soon to Shops at Clearfork: A location of colorful Dallas-based chocolatier Kate Weiser Chocolate, due to open in mid-September.
