Soon, Dallas ice cream fans will be able to Melt with Fort Worth

Dallas is about to get a scoop of a Fort Worth ice cream favorite. Maybe that should be a double-scoop, inside a seasonal, house-made waffle cone.
Melt Ice Creams, which began in 2014 in Fort Worth as a Rosedale Avenue shop and moved to Magnolia Avenue in 2016, plans to open a second shop in the busy Bishop Arts District by this fall.
The new shop will be at 405 N. Bishop Ave., next to Eno’s Side Dough, the takeout and delivery service of Eno’s Pizza Tavern. So there’s a little pizza-and-ice-cream synergy.
It will also be a block away from Emporium Pies, so we can hope that will be some ice-cream-and-pie synergy as well. Melt is known for working with its Magnolia neighbors and using ingredients from local businesses in its ice cream (Dude, Sweet Chocolate, which is based in Bishop Arts and has a Fort Worth location in Crockett Row at West 7th, is used in Melt’s “Chocolate Chocolate” flavor).
““We couldn’t be more excited to join a street with like-minded local businesses,” Melt owner Kari Crowe Shere says in a release. “The spirit of Bishop Arts is one we admire and reminds us of the community where we started our business.”
The Dallas Melt will be similar to the Fort Worth Melt: Five “Always” flavors, a rotation of seasonal flavors, house-made waffle cones (including seasonal cones), a seasonal sundae and more.
Melt, along with Gypsy Scoops and others, was a nest-wave pioneer in what has become a big Tarrant County ice-cream scene. This is not the first spin in Dallas for Seher and her husband, Mark Seher: In 2015, they launched soft-serve stand Motor Sisters Ice Cream in the Truck Yard food park off of Lower Greenville Avenue. Motor Sisters closed in 2017, according to CultureMap Dallas.
For more information and updates (including seasonal-menu changes), visit https://www.melticecreams.com; https://www.facebook.com/MeltIceCreams; or @melticecreams. on Instagram.
