Simple and easy ways to enjoy tomatoes this summer

When it’s super-hot in North Texas, tomatoes are abundant. Fat, oddly-shaped heirlooms, cherry tomatoes still on the vine, zebras, and ones that look finger painted in shades of red, orange, and yellow.
A sprinkle of sea salt, a crank of the pepper mill, and you’ve got a side or the makings of a sandwich. Dunk them in boiling water for a few seconds, remove the skin, and you’re on your way to a cold soup. Broil them, bake them, do whatever you want, but just don’t add too much else to them, because covering up their tomato-ness isn’t the point. Eating them as often as possible while you can, however, is.
Three easy ways I like to enjoy tomatoes are also the quickest in terms of prep. I love Spanish-inspired cold tomato soups on sizzling summer days, but I wanted to turn their gazpacho into something we’d recognize, so I came up with a cold version of my tortilla soup. For a simple side to anything you might be grilling, the cherry tomato gratin with thyme is the bomb; and if you need an easy sauce for whatever you’ve just pulled off the fire, whether it’s meat, chicken, fish or veggies, this tomato vinaigrette practically makes itself.
Simple. Easy. Like summer ought to be.
Ellise Pierce is the Cowgirl Chef and author of COWGIRL CHEF: Texas Cooking with a French Accent (Running Press). Read her blog (www.cowgirlchef.com), and follow her on Twitter (@cowgirlchef) and Instagram (cowgirlchef)
Cherry tomato gratin with thyme
Serves 4
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pint cherry tomatoes
⅔ cup breadcrumbs (homemade is best)
2 heaping tablespoons Parmesan
1 teaspoon herbes de Provence
sea salt and pepper to taste
about 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Put 1 tablespoon olive oil in the bottom of a glass dish, large enough to hold the tomatoes, (or you can divide them between two smaller ones) and spread it around evenly so the tomatoes don’t stick.
Slice the tomatoes and add put them in the dish, insides-up. Sprinkle them lightly with sea salt and pepper.
Mix up the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, herbes de Provence, sea salt and pepper and fresh thyme leaves and sprinkle all over the top of the tomatoes. Drizzle with the other tablespoon of olive oil and bake for 30 minutes. If the top isn’t crispy, just pop the dish into the broiler for 3 to 5 minutes, watching it carefully. Serve warm.
Tomato vinaigrette
Makes 2 cups
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 fresh basil leaves
sea salt and pepper
1 pint cherry tomatoes
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
Put the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the basil and let it cook for a minute or two.
Add the tomatoes (leave them whole) to the skillet, add sea salt and pepper to taste and cover. Cook until the tomatoes soften, about 10 minutes or so. Serve warm over fish, meat, chicken, or vegetables.
Cold tortilla soup
Serves 4 to 6
2 pounds tomatoes
poblano pepper
2 corn tortillas
½ teaspoon cumin
1 clove of garlic
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
juice of 1 lime
sea salt and pepper to taste
Tortilla strips
2 corn tortillas
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
pinch sea salt
½ teaspoon chile powder
cilantro for serving
Put a large pot of water on to boil.
Make an X on the bottoms of the tomatoes and when the water’s ready, lower them into the water. Blanch for 30 seconds, remove tomatoes, and peel off the skins. Slice the tomatoes in half and squeeze out the seeds, reserving the liquid.
Make a few slits into the poblano pepper and roast over a flame or under the broiler until blackened on all sides. Let cool and then peel off the skins. Split the pepper open, remove the seeds and the stem and put this into the blender with the tomatoes and their juices.
Put the two corn tortillas on the flame or under the broiler until they’re well charred. Add them to the blender, too, along with the cumin, garlic clove, olive oil, white wine vinegar, lime, and sea salt and pepper to taste. If it’s too thick — mine was — just add 1 to 2 cups water. Let chill for at least 4 hours.
Make the tortilla strips. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Slice 2 corn tortillas into 1/4-inch wide strips and put in a bowl with the other tablespoon of grapeseed oil, pinch of sea salt and chile powder. Toss the strips and lay them out onto a cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes and let cool on the pan.
To serve the soup, ladle into bowls, top with tortilla strips and cilantro. (You may also add avocado, limes, and leftover cold chicken for the easiest dinner ever.)
