Memorial set for Fort Worth author Dan Jenkins, 90

A public memorial for bestselling Fort Worth author and storyteller Dan Jenkins will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth.

Jenkins, 90, died March 7 at a hospice facility from a short illness and complications from a fall.

The funeral and burial will be private. Greenwood Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

His daughter, Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins, wrote Sunday that he had been working on another novel, “The Reunion at Herb’s Cafe,” to be published by TCU Press.

(Herb’s Cafe was the fictional name for Herb Massey’s Dinner Place on Eighth Avenue, later Massey’s Restaurant. Along with the adjacent Blue Note lounge, they were the setting for Jenkins’ novel and screenplay “Baja Oklahoma.”)

In the column, Sally Jenkins mentioned her father’s subtle faith:

“My father’s fabulous wit cloaked some qualities in him that were less obvious. The quiet integrity and concentration with which he approached good writing. His fidelity to his family, his wife of 59 years, my mother, June; and my brothers, Marty and Danny. A buried, subtle religiosity. Which was at the bottom of a deep reverence he had for great athletes, for their hearts, their minds, their fascinating talent and above all their dedication.”

Jenkins is survived by his wife of 59 years, June Burrage Jenkins; children, Marty, Sally and Danny; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

The family requests memorials to the Dan Jenkins Scholarship at TCU, P.O. Box 297440, Fort Worth TX 76129; or online at makeagift.tcu.edu; or to the Jenkins Medal at the University of Texas, Moody College of Communication, 300 W. Dean Keeton St. (A0900), Austin TX 78712-1069.