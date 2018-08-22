Start with these first books to discover the next great young adult series

There’s nothing better than the feeling of reading a really great book and then realizing its part of a series. Now is the perfect time to get invested in a great story. Drop by any Fort Worth Library to pick up these first books and find a new young adult series to love.
A Study in Charlotte
Katherine Tegen Books, 2017
For ages: 12 and up
When Jamie Watson and Charlotte Holmes (great-great-great-grandchildren of THE Sherlock and Holmes) end up in the same Connecticut boarding school, it seems natural that the duo would become friends. But Charlotte has zero interest in that. At least until a student dies from mysterious circumstances and the two are forced to work together to solve the crime. This is a delightful and deviant twist on a classic tale. The fourth book in this series will be released in March 2019.
Aliens on Vacation
Hyperion Book, 2011
For ages: 10 and up
David is annoyed to be spending the summer with his crazy grandmother at her Intergalactic Bed and Breakfast located in the middle of nowhere. He expects to be bored and lonely. Then, he finds out that each room at the inn is an intergalactic portal and his grandmother is the gatekeeper who allows aliens to visit Earth on vacation. Helping to keep the weird visitors undercover ensures that David’s summer will be anything but dull! There are three books in this series.
Everlost
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 2009
For ages: 12 and up
Allie and Nick didn’t survive the car accident. They ended up in a sort of limbo called Everlost. There, souls exist in a shadow world that is both mysterious and dangerous. Everything is ruled by Mary, the self-proclaimed queen of lost souls. And to make matters worse, the dangerous McGill is loose. Will Nick and Allie ever figure out where they’re meant to end up, and how to get there? There are three books in this series.
Ms. Marvel
by G. Wilson and Adrian Alphona
Marvel, 2014
For ages: 12 and up
Kamala Khan is an ordinary girl from Jersey City – at least until a run-in with a mysterious mist gives her superpowers. While struggling to learn control of her new abilities, Kamala also must figure out how to be a teenager, how to be Muslim, and how to make her family proud while still being true to herself. Will Kamala be able to accept the weight of her legacy and truly become Ms. Marvel? This fast-paced, diverse, and compelling series is completely addictive. There currently are five books in this series.
Nemesis
G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers, 2017
For ages: 12 and up
Every year on Min’s birthday, the same man violently murders her. She wakes up miles away, unharmed and alone. No one believes her. As the world slowly descends into panic and chaos due to an impending asteroid strike, she discovers the reason why this is happening to her and learns of a vast conspiracy that involves all 64 of her classmates. Described as Orphan Black meets Lord of the Flies, this thrilling dystopian grabs ahold of the reader with action that is brutal, unfathomable, and riveting. The third book in this series will be released in 2019.
Scythe
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 2016
For ages: 12 and up
In a world that has all but eradicated death by natural causes, Scythes are the only ones who can end a life, which they must do to control the population size. Citra and Rowan are chosen to apprentice with a scythe who must choose one of them to replace him – a role neither wants. As the teens master the art of taking a life, they discover the heavy price that comes from being a master of death. What makes someone human? And, in a world where humans can live forever, what does death really mean? The third book in this series will be released in 2019.
The Selection
by Kiera Cass
HarperTeen, 2012
For ages: 12 and up
Like a mashup of The Hunger Games and The Bachelor, 35 girls are selected for a chance to be chosen by prince Maxon as his bride. America’s heart belongs to another but while she is at the castle, her family receives money and food, which they desperately need. Her goal becomes to stay as long as possible…without being chosen. This fairy tale dystopian is full of fashion, well-developed characters, secrets, and especially romance. There are five books in this series.
Shadowshaper
by Daniel José Older
Arthur A. Levine Books, 2015
For ages: 12 and up
Something sinister is going on in Sierra’s Brooklyn neighborhood. A corpse crashes a party. Murals begin weeping tears. Her grandfather won’t stop apologizing. Teaming up with an artist named Robbie, Sierra discovers “shadowshaping,” a magic that infuses ancestral spirits into paintings. But someone is killing the shadowshapers. Can she discover the killer and save the future of this ancient art…and herself? Inspired by Caribbean folklore, this tale is full of action and unpredictable twists, helmed by a smart, sassy, and strong main character. The third book in this series will be released in 2019.
