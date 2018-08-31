The latest Shops at Clearfork spot isn’t a restaurant. But it’s kinda about waistlines

I have been a print (and then digital) journalist for a long time, and one thing I know about male print journalists is that, for the most part, we are a pretty casual bunch. There are some exceptions, but to give you an example, I don’t think I’ve worn a tie for work purposes in about five years.
And in my time as a male print journalist, I have worked with many guys who didn’t bother to tuck in their shirts, regardless of whether those shirts had buttons. When I started to see commercials for UNTUCKit, a company that specializes in shirts that are meant to be worn untucked, I wonder how many of those guys thought “Dangit, why didn’t I think of that?”
Now UNTUCKit is in Fort Worth, with a store in Shops at Clearfork that is scheduled to open Friday. It’s a 1,838-square-foot store that’s the fifth in Texas and the 39th nationwide.
You may ask, “But can’t most shirts be worn untucked?” UNTUCKit answers that question by saying that it “was created in 2011 to solve the problem of the long, sloppy look of untucked and ill-fitting dress shirts, by designing shirts that are meant to be worn untucked.” So these shirts look casual without looking, well, sloppy.
It’s not just dress shirts. There are now polos, T-shirts, sports jackets, “performance wear,” and lines for women and boys, both launched in 2017.
According to a company release, “UNTUCKit has mastered the proportions that determine the perfect fit for every body type. Paired with a high-thread-count cotton, passion for detail, each piece has high quality comfort for an effortlessly casual look.”
UNTUCKit will be at 5188 Monahans Ave., not far down from Amorino Gelato and City Works, should you decide to tuck into some food after checking out UNTUCKit.
