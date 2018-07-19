Adopt me! Meet Rascal

Rascal
Id No. A38700225, 9-month-old, 45-pound male pit-bull mix
Rascal is a friendly, happy-go-lucky nine-month-old pittie mix looking for a family to love.
He is still a puppy and learning, and loves a good romp. He would do great with some children to play with, or perhaps a young-at-heart adult.
This is a great time to think about a pittie or pittie mix as July is PittiePalooza at the Humane Society of North Texas and the adoption fee is just $5!
As with all of our dogs, he will be neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, heartworm tested and will come with an initial exam from a participating veterinarian and one month free pet insurance.
Stop by the Humane Society of North Texas Saxe-Forte’ Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth, to meet Rascal.
THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS IS AT 1840 E. LANCASTER AVE.; 363 KELLER PARKWAY AND 330 RUFE SNOW DRIVE, KELLER; AND 9009 BENBROOK BLVD./U.S. 377 S., BENBROOK. FOR HOURS AND INFORMATION, CALL 817-332-4768 OR VISIT WWW.HSNT.ORG.
Comments