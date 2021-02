Latest News Fort Worth first responders talk about response to I-35W pileup involving over 100 vehicles February 11, 2021 01:47 PM

Fort Worth Fire Department, police and MedStar describe the response and what led to a crash involving about 100 vehicles that killed at least 5 people and injured 30 on an icy stretch of I-35W near downtown Fort Worth, TX on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.