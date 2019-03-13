Trump grounds Boeing Max jets, leaving at least 19 MIA flights canceled

President Donald Trump has ordered all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets in the U.S. grounded following a deadly crash Sunday in which 157 were killed aboard a Max 8 jet, the second Max 8 crash in less than six months.

The order is effective immediately, and is being executed by the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing. Any Max jets now in the air will be grounded after landing.

“Pilots have been notified, airlines have been all notified,” Trump said Wednesday. “Airlines are agreeing with this. The safety of the American people and all people is our paramount concern.”

In the wake of the announcement, American Airlines said it was canceling 19 flights out of Miami International Airport Wednesday. All 24 of American Airline’s Max 8 jets run operations out of MIA.

Two other carriers, Cayman Airways and GOL Airliens, also operate Max 8s out of MIA. Both have maintained their schedules on alternative aircraft, said Greg Chin, spokesman at Miami International Airport.

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed en route to Nairobi, Kenya, killing all 157 aboard. About five months earlier, 189 passengers were killed when a Max 8 jet operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed in the Java see after taking off from Jakarta.

Prior to the President’s sudden announcement Wednesday, the mayor of Broward County was proposing to stop airlines from landing the aircraft at Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport, or to post warnings at terminal gates about the use of Max 8 aircrafts.

Mayor Mark Bogen said on Wednesday that he had planned to introduce his proposal to the county commission for a vote.

“My interest is to protect the public until we can find the cause of these crashes and problems with aircraft,” Bogen said in a statement. “If we can’t legally stop the aircraft from landing here in Fort Lauderdale, then I’ve asked the County Attorney to amend our contracts with airlines flying the jet and I want warning signs placed at terminal gates so passengers will know they’re boarding this type of aircraft.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.