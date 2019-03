Jayton wins on buzzer beater in 1A state semifinal

March 07, 2019 03:25 PM

The Jaybirds started the 2019 state basketball tourney in style with a buzzer beater by Tye Scoggin over powerhouse Nazareth. Jayton is in its first state basketball tourney in program history. Video credit Reece Waddell, Wise County Messenger.