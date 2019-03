Grace Prep’s Brandon Lawrence sends title game to OT

March 05, 2019 11:54 AM

Lawrence hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to send the TAPPS 4A state title to overtime where the Lions defeated The Woodlands Christian 58-54 at West high school on Friday, March 1, 2019. Video credit TAPPS TV and Grace Prep Hoops.