What’s going on with Panther Island? Fort Worth readers have questions

The Star-Telegram’s recent report at how engineers believe the $1.17 billion Panther Island project in Fort Will will accomplish flood control prompted many questions from readers. A number of them touched on the same issues:

How much as been spent by the federal and local partners so far?





According to the Trinity River Vision Authority’s December financial report, a little more than $324 million has been spent by local taxpayers, mainly city of Fort Worth residents and those who live in the Tarrant Regional Water District, which oversees the project. This includes more then $88 million for land acquisition, $34 million for the local share of the bridge work and $33 million for environmental cleanup, which only be done by a governmental entity like TRWD.

The federal government has given the project just under $63 million as of December. Most of that money, about $36.3 million, was gone to construction of the overflow basins in Gateway Park. Not quite $19.5 million has been spent on bypass channel-related work.

Though as much as $40 million worth of work could be accomplished in 2019, Panther Island has about $9 million for the federal flood control component. TRWD officials have said they need at least $26 million in 2020 to stay on schedule. An additional $35 million would be needed in 2021.

How has this cost changed over time?

More than a decade ago the project was priced about around $360 million but is now closer to $1.17 billion. Costs have escalated for many reasons, including inflation, new federal rules regarding construction that were developed after Hurricane Katrina and changes to the project’s design.

What’s going on with this bond money?

Last spring voters approved $250 million in bonds. The proposal called for “flood control and drainage facilities” and didn’t mention Panther Island by name. That money would be used for infrastructure, including portions of the flood control project the federal government is not paying for, like storm water drainage on the island.

As an alternative to the Trinity River bypass channel, the Corps identified two of the city’s 12 levees that could be raised at a cost of about $10 million. Where are those levees?

These levees protect the Cultural District and the area just north of downtown off North Main, essentially where Panther Island would be.

Why did the Corps not proceed with that plan?

The Crops rejected the idea because raising only two levees left the remaining portions of the city vulnerable to the standard project flood and ultimately had a negative cost to benefit ratio, TRWD engineer Woody Frossard said. Carnegie Mellon University Dave Dzombak said levees of varying heights can have negative impacts for a city, exacerbating flooding.