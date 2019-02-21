Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man on Interstate

A car driven by Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim on Wednesday night struck and killed a man who was walking on an Interstate in Syracuse, N.Y.
According to WHAM-TV, investigators said a car lost control and hit a guardrail on an Interstate. They said the people in the car got out and walked on the highway within “close proximity to that vehicle.”
Police told the station Boeheim saw the car in the middle of the road and tried to avoid it. That’s when police say Boeheim hit 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, who was standing on the side of the road.
“I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night’s accident,” Boeheim said in a statement. “Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time.”
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack released this statement on Thursday morning: “We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community. On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident. Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time.”
Michael Benny of WTVH-TV said he had talked with a friend of Boeheim.
Hours before the accident, Syracuse beat Louisville 69-49 at home on Wednesday night.
