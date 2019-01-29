Kay Granger poker-faced as border wall negotiations loom

Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger enters what is certain to be intense negotiations on Wednesday over funding for border security, aiming to strike a deal to avert yet another government shutdown.
In the lead up to these high-stakes discussions, she has said almost nothing about her strategy or approach for a bill that’s expected to determine what kind of security is used to protect her own state’s border with Mexico.
Trailed by an entourage of reporters Monday, Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat and the only other Texan on the negotiating committee, distributed literature his office had printed to explain his opposition to a border wall — complete with photos of different types of fencing.
He wasn’t alone. Lawmakers from both parties and multiple states stepped before reporters’ mics and voice recorders all day on Capitol Hill, ready to talk about what the 16-member committee of Republican and Democratic negotiators will aim to accomplish in the wall negotiations.
But Granger, who faces intense pressure from people on both sides of the issue, is holding her cards close to the vest ahead of the panel’s first public meeting Wednesday.
“I’ve worked with her a lot on appropriations, but I don’t know where she comes down on border issues,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, a senior member of the border group.
Granger has played a major role in past efforts to address the flood of migrant children at the border, working with Democrats on a congressional task force on the issue in 2014, and traveling to Guatemala to assess the situation.
“I look forward to going to conference with my House and Senate colleagues to formulate a plan that addresses the humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border,” Granger’s office said in a statement Friday, after President Donald Trump signed a short-term spending deal to temporarily reopen the government.
She’s now the highest-ranking Republican on the House’s spending panel — in a party that’s eager to deliver money Trump wants for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
“We want a secure border with a big, beautiful wall,” said Julie McCarty, president of NE Tarrant Tea Party. “Caving is not an option.”
Granger’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment about her position headed into the negotiations over border security. Granger ignored reporters trying to talk to her on her way to votes Monday and Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
“That will be interesting,” said Rep. Nita Lowey, a Democrat from New York and another member of the negotiating group, about where Granger lands on the wall. “Kay Granger and I have always worked together, I would hope that she would really seriously be able to work with me and make a deal to keep this government open.”
Lowey paused for an interview with the Star-Telegram outside the House chamber, between appearances on ABC and a press call, both to discuss the border negotiations.
When Lowey walked away from ABC’s camera, her place was filled immediately by Rep. Tom Graves, a Georgia Republican who co-sponsored a bill to provide $23.4 million for Trump’s wall.
“These are all good people who are used to working on complicated issues,” Graves said of the panel assembled to negotiate the wall.
Asked whether he thought Granger supports Trump’s demands, Graves said, “There’s nothing that would tell me otherwise.”
Along with border security, the Department of Homeland Security funding bill includes money for other security efforts, including anti-terrorism programs and disaster prevention. Granger’s group must come up with a solution that can pass a House controlled by Democrats, a Senate controlled by Republicans, and earn Trump’s signature. If they don’t, some government agencies, including DHS, will again run out of funding next month.
Trump said last week that he didn’t believe Congress was capable of delivering a deal he would sign.
Granger participated in an hour-long briefing with the Trump Administration on border issues earlier this month. She supported a plan Trump proposed to give temporary protection from deportation for young people brought to America illegally as children, in exchange for $5.7 million in wall funding.
Democratic leaders want permanent protections for this group of immigrants, protected by a program called DACA, and suggested Tuesday that immigration law changes should not be a part of any funding deal.
“Right now it’s just a conversation on border security funding,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. “I’m not keen to trade the futures and lives of young DACA recipients for a wall across this country.”
