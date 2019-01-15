North Richland Hills police give details about an officer-involved shooting where a suicidal man was taken to the hospital after he confronted officers and displayed a weapon. A K-9 officer was also injured and taken for treatment.
Air traffic controllers are working without pay due to the government shutdown. This week they're handing out pamphlets to travelers at DFW Airport asking them to contact Congress to reopen the government.
A 6-hour standoff at a Safeway gas station in Novato, California, ended when Juan Roman, 40, surrendered in exchange for a vape pen, police say. He had earlier tried to set fire to a different gas station.
California Cowboys fans showed up in large numbers for the NFL playoff game against the Rams. Southern California has long been a hotbed for Cowboys fans since the team held training camp there going back to 1963.