North Richland Hills police give details about an officer-involved shooting where a suicidal man was taken to the hospital after he confronted officers and displayed a weapon. A K-9 officer was also injured and taken for treatment.
A 6-hour standoff at a Safeway gas station in Novato, California, ended when Juan Roman, 40, surrendered in exchange for a vape pen, police say. He had earlier tried to set fire to a different gas station.
California Cowboys fans showed up in large numbers for the NFL playoff game against the Rams. Southern California has long been a hotbed for Cowboys fans since the team held training camp there going back to 1963.