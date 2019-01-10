Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith worked at Burger King as a senior in high school. He learned about accountability behind the counter. He tells us his go-to items when he's not preparing for a playoff game.
In a prime-time address from the Oval Office, President Trump made the case for border wall funding on Jan. 8. He said the only solution for the government shutdown to end “is for democrats to pass a spending bill that defends our borders.”
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, north of Austin, is testing cardboard cutouts of deputies holding radar guns in school zones in the county in an effort to get drivers to slow down on their morning commutes.
A moose wandered into an Alaska hospital building, ate some plants and left through a motion-activated door that was stuck open because of the cold. A worker inside a medical office attached to the Alaska Regional Hospital recorded it on January 7.