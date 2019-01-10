503 Service Unavailable

Moose wanders into hospital building in Alaska

A moose wandered into an Alaska hospital building, ate some plants and left through a motion-activated door that was stuck open because of the cold. A worker inside a medical office attached to the Alaska Regional Hospital recorded it on January 7.