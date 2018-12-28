Here are the most-watched Star-Telegram videos of 2018

Star-Telegram.com visitors have watched almost 4,800 hours of video in 2018. Here are the year’s most-watched.
1. Abilene father and son shoot neighbor over trash dispute
In late September, a father and son accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Aaron Howard were jailed after Howard’s common-law wife released video of the shooting she captured on her cellphone.
2. Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
David Hogg, a graduate of Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, interviewed his classmates during a school shooting on Feb. 14. Seventeen students and staff members were killed.
3. Neighbor’s video shows immediate aftermath of Dallas officer fatally shooting Botham Jean
A neighbor of Botham Shem Jean, the man killed by a Dallas police officer while in his apartment, posted a video of the immediate aftermath of his shooting. The Dallas Police Department identified Amber Guyger as the shooter. She was indicted on a murder charge for Jean’s death.
4. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke clash over gun safety in schools debate
During an argument over gun rights during a debate in Dallas, Beto O’Rourke told Sen. Ted Cruz that Texans are ready for someone to protect the Second Amendment while putting in place restrictions to prevent mass shootings.
5. Fort Worth police search for ‘doof of hazzard’ caught on camera stealing golf clubs
In December, Fort Worth police said social media users helped them identify a man stealing golf clubs “Dukes of Hazzard style.” The suspect was seen exiting his car through the driver side window, grabbing a set of golf clubs from a garage and then climbing back in through the window. Police called him the “doof of hazzard.”
Comments