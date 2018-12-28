Latest News

Here are the most-watched Star-Telegram videos of 2018

By Candi Bolden

December 28, 2018 06:00 AM

Abilene father and son shoot neighbor over trash dispute

A father and son from Abilene opened fire and killed their 37-year-old neighbor Aaron Howard because of a dispute over trash. WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS OBSCENE LANGUAGE AND GRAPHIC CONTENT.
Star-Telegram.com visitors have watched almost 4,800 hours of video in 2018. Here are the year’s most-watched.

1. Abilene father and son shoot neighbor over trash dispute

In late September, a father and son accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Aaron Howard were jailed after Howard’s common-law wife released video of the shooting she captured on her cellphone.

2. Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school.

3. Neighbor’s video shows immediate aftermath of Dallas officer fatally shooting Botham Jean

A neighbor of Botham Jean's said they took this video in the immediate aftermath of a Dallas police officer fatally shooting the 26-year-old man on Thursday night. The officer says she mistook Jean's apartment for her own, Dallas police said.

4. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke clash over gun safety in schools debate

During their first televised debate, candidates for SenateTed Cruz and Beto O'Rourke sparred over school gun safety. "Thoughts and prayers, Senator Cruz, are just not going to cut it anymore," O'Rourke said.

5. Fort Worth police search for ‘doof of hazzard’ caught on camera stealing golf clubs

Video posted by the Fort Worth police department shows a suspected thief stealing golf clubs from a Fort Worth garage on Dec. 1.

In December, Fort Worth police said social media users helped them identify a man stealing golf clubs “Dukes of Hazzard style.” The suspect was seen exiting his car through the driver side window, grabbing a set of golf clubs from a garage and then climbing back in through the window. Police called him the “doof of hazzard.”

