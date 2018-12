Longview Lobos football: Game-winning TD in state championship

December 22, 2018 08:44 PM

Longview Lobos running back Jessie Anderson runs in a 2-yard touchdown to give his team a 35-34 lead over Beaumont West Brook in the Class 6A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 22, 2018. It was Longview's first title in 81 years.